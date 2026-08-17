Groww gains market share in July; NSE active clients dip 1.8% M-o-M

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent of Groww, held its leadership position in terms of market share in the month of July. According to a report by 360 One Capital, Groww's market share improved by 16 bps sequentially to 28.9 per cent, while Angel One's share remained flat at 14.6 per cent. Zerodha's share, however, slipped by 8 bps M-o-M to 14.9 per cent.

On the bourses, Groww shares gained 0.8 per cent to trade at ₹197.71, while Angel One shares were flat at ₹287 around 11:25 AM on Monday.

The 360 One Capital report further highlighted that although the total number of demat accounts increased 1.25 per cent M-o-M to 234.4 million in July 2026, with incremental additions rising 12.1 per cent sequentially to 2.9 million, the share of NSE active clients declined marginally. NSE active clients dips M-o-M It said that NSE active clients remained broadly stable at 45.5 million during the first seven months of CY26. However, active clients declined in July by 1.8 per cent M-o-M and were down 3.6 per cent Y-o-Y.

Meanwhile, Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) reported 188.3 million demat accounts, up 1.3 per cent M-o-M, while incremental additions stood at 2.3 million, improving 11.6 per cent sequentially. This was CDSL's highest monthly increase in demat accounts in the past five months. However, its share of incremental demat accounts declined 40 basis points (bps) to 81 per cent. National Securities Depository (NSDL) reported 46.2 million demat accounts, up 1.2 per cent M-o-M. Its incremental demat additions stood at 0.55 million, improving 14.5 per cent sequentially and ahead of overall industry growth. Its share of incremental demat accounts increased to 19 per cent.

The improvement in demat account additions was supported by a recovery in market conditions, the brokerage said. "We believe improving market conditions should support investor participation, driving further improvement in new demat account openings and aiding client activation for brokers," 360 One Capital said. Gaurav Sharma, associate VP & head of research, Globe Capital, said that the capital market story remains strong and once things stabilise on the global front and geopolitical concerns ease, "we will again see an uptick in the number of people entering the markets." He said that companies like Angel One, Groww and others are attracting millennials, and they are sticking with these companies rather than moving to conventional brokers. "So, these new-age companies will benefit from this trend."