Groww's net profit up 54%, equity derivatives' share in revenue dips

Groww parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures reported a 54 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹725.65 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, from ₹471.34 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 47 per cent to ₹1,501.53 crore from ₹1,018.74 crore.

Sequentially, profit was down 1.3 per cent from ₹735.04 crore, while revenue was flat.

The equity derivatives’ contribution to revenue declined to 44.8 per cent in Q2FY27 from 56.9 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago.

The platform had received an investment of ₹580 crore in the quarter from State Street Global Advisors.

Further, the board also approved reclassification of certain promoter group members to the public category, subject to approvals. NSEIX, LSE sign MoU on dual listings NSE IFSC (NSEIX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore cross-border growth, listing and trading opportunities. Further, the board also approved reclassification of certain promoter group members to the public category, subject to approvals.