Groww share price: , the parent company of the digital investment platform Groww, fell nearly 4 per cent in Wednesday’s trade after two block trades. Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures , the parent company of the digital investment platform Groww, fell nearly 4 per cent in Wednesday’s trade after two block trades.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, about 126.2 million shares of the stockbroking company changed hands in two block trades.

While buyers and sellers are not immediately known, media reports said that the US-based venture capital firm Ribbit Capital was the likely seller. It is believed to have sold around a 1.6 per cent stake.

According to the June quarter's shareholding pattern of the Bengaluru-headquartered company, Ribbit Capital V L.P. held a 5.64 per cent stake in the company, while Ribbit Cayman GW Holdings V Ltd held 4.46 per cent.

As of 11:35 AM, Groww shares were trading 3.4 per cent lower at ₹196.10 on the NSE. Groww was also the most traded stock by volume and value on the NSE. Trading volume was more than 3.9 times its average full-day trading volume over the past three months. Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research), Prithvi Finmart, said that Groww stock has been broadly consolidating in a sideways range. The stock has strong support in the ₹188 - ₹190 zone. On Monday, it gained more than 3 per cent, but failed to sustain the momentum and gave up the entire gains in today's session. As per data, more than 17 crore shares of the company changed hands for a total traded value of approximately ₹3,344 crore.

"Overall, the stock continues to remain range-bound between ₹188 - ₹205. A decisive breakout either side would provide a clearer directional move," he said. For the June 2026 quarter, Groww reported a 94.3 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated PAT to ₹735.04 crore. Its revenue from operations rose 66 per cent to ₹1,501.42 crore during the quarter. Ebitda more than doubled to ₹971 crore in the quarter. The company's operating leverage played out across all the cost buckets in the quarter as PAT margin stood at 47.5 per cent, reflecting a Y-o-Y expansion of 7.6 percentage points. Groww shares have outperformed the markets in 2026 so far, gaining 26 per cent compared with a 7 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.