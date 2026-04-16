Groww share price soars 43% thus far in April; BofA sees more upside

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) share price

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) share price hit a new high of ₹214, gaining nearly 3 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade, after BofA Securities initiated coverage on Groww stock with a 'Buy' rating and a share price target of ₹235 per share.

The stock price of the digital investment platform company was quoting higher for a sixth straight trading day, rallying 28 per cent during the period. Thus far in April, the market price of the stock broking & allied services company has surged 43 per cent.

That said, Groww's stock price erased its intraday gain and quoted 1 per cent lower at ₹206.35 on the BSE at 10:59 AM. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.33 per cent at 78,368. Roughly 35.24 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing this report.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Billionbrains Garage Ventures (BGV) serves as the holding company for the Groww group, providing capital support and housing the core technology infrastructure and digital platforms, including Groww and Groww Credit, which are leveraged by its subsidiaries through structured platform and support service arrangements. BofA Securities sees more upside in Groww stock price Groww has one of the highest profit margins among peers, with Ebitda margin of 61 per cent and PAT margin of 47 per cent in FY25. Given a largely fixed-cost, scalable platform model, BofA sees meaningful scope for further margin expansion. Analysts expect Ebitdd margin and PAT margin to expand to 67 per cent and 52 per cent, respectively, by FY28E driven by operating leverage and deepening product penetration. BofA estimates EPS growth of 35 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next two years.

"Groww is well positioned to outpace industry growth owing to its strong focus on new-to-investing customers, and increasing product adoption among existing customers. We forcast revenue growth of 30 per cent CAGR over FY26-28 with 15 per cent growth in active investors and 12 per cent in Arpu," BofA Securities said. READ | NTPC Green stock reclaims IPO levels, up 33% from March lows; time to buy? The brokerage firm values Groww stock based on 39x FY28E P/E, anchored to the average 2-year forward P/E of listed consumer fintech sector, reflecting the company's scalable platform model and tech-first approach. This implies around 70 per cent premium to traditional wealth and broking peers which, analysts believe, is justified by Groww's tech based model, strong customer acquisition engine, and long-term cross-sell optionality, driving superior EPS growth.

"We sees scope for re-rating as Groww drives further margin expansion, and establishes a credible present in wealth management. Near-term downside risks include weak capital market performance and an upcoming six-months lock-in expiry in May 2026," it added. That said, BofA Securites highlighted that uncertainty around future & options (F&O) regulations and sensitivity to market cycles remain key risks to Groww's outlook. Though, with multiple F&O-regulatory changes already implemented, it sees reduced incremental risk. READ | BSE, MCX at new highs ahead of Q4 results; analysts predict up to 22% rally "Scale up in wealth management and AMC segment may cushion some impact on earnings," it said.