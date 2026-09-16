Groww shares fall over 4% after block deal; most active stock on NSE

Groww share price: Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent company of stockbroking platform Groww, fell more than 4 per cent in trade on Wednesday following a block deal.

The stock opened in the red and extended losses to hit a low of ₹188.40, down 4.5 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The details related to the buyers and sellers not immediately available. However, media reports suggested that Peak XV Partners Investments and Sequoia Capital were likely sellers. The investors are believed to have offloaded a 1.6 per cent stake in Groww for around ₹1,918 crore. According to Bloomberg data, as many as 100.2 million (10.02 crore) shares of the company changed hands in a block deal.

As of 9:45 AM, Groww shares were trading 4.3 per cent lower at ₹189.22, with more than 12.3 million equities changing hands. Groww made its Dalal Street debut in November 2025, with its shares yielding a listing gain of 14 per cent against the issue price of ₹100. According to exchange data, Groww shares have climbed 22 per cent in 2026 so far, compared with a 11 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. Billionbrains Garage Ventures reported strong Q1FY27 results a sharp 310bp sequential improvement in cost-to-income ratio to 35.9 per cent. Groww, which is the largest brokerage in terms of number of active clients, had earned a net profit of ₹735.04 crore in Q1, reflecting an increase of 94.3 per cent a Y-o-Y basis. Its revenue rose 66 per cent to ₹1,501.42 crore, while Ebitda more than doubled to ₹971 crore in the quarter. Groww was also the most actively traded stock on the NSE by both volume and value, data showed.

Groww stock: Technical view Sudeep Shah, head - technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, said that Groww has been consolidating within the ₹185–205 range since the beginning of August. The moving averages have flattened, reflecting a largely sideways bias. Meanwhile, the ADX has remained flat during this period, indicating the absence of a strong directional trend. Billionbrains Garage Ventures is a tech-platform and the holding company of the Groww Group. The Groww Group offers various financial services such as stock broking, mutual fund distribution and depository services, margin trading facility (MTF); personal loans and loan against shares (LAS) and mutual funds on digital lending platforms. "A decisive breakout on either side of the range is likely to provide the next directional cue for the stock," he said.

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