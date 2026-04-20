Groww shares flat despite strong Q4 results; profit jumps 122%, margins up

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), a digital investment platform, were trading almost flat at ₹198.21 after the company reported its earnings for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 141.78 per cent to ₹939 crore, as against ₹388 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin expanded to 62.35 per cent from 48.47 per cent.

The Total Customer Assets came in at ₹3 trillion, up 36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and down 1.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) due to mark-to-market in Q4.

At the end of the Q4FY26, Groww's total transacting users stood at 21.6 million, up 6 per cent Q-o-Q and 25 per cent from the year-ago period. Active users within this stand at 16.7 million.