Groww shares snap 9-day winning streak, fall 7% on multiple block deals

Groww share price today: Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, fell as much as 7 per cent on Friday amid multiple block deals.

According to Bloomberg data, 1.41 per cent of total equity, or 88,524,639 shares, changed hands in multiple block deals on the NSE. The parties involved in the block deal are not known yet.

The stock opened lower at ₹215 on the NSE, snapping its nine-day winning streak, and slipped further to hit an intraday low of ₹208.55.

As of 10:50 AM, Groww shares were trading 5.3 per cent lower at ₹212 apiece. The stock emerged as the most actively traded equity on the NSE in terms of both volume and value. Nearly 164 million shares changed hands, with the total transaction value amounting to ₹3,481.54 crore.

ALSO READ: NSE, BSE to hold Diwali Muhurat Trading on Nov 8; check timings In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index traded 60 points, or 0.24 per cent higher at 24,595. Groww shares have significantly outperformed the broader market so far in 2026, gaining 37 per cent, while the benchmark Nifty has declined 6 per cent over the same period. Groww made its Dalal Street debut in November 2025, with an issue price of ₹100 per share. At the current market price (CMP), the stock was trading 110 per cent above its IPO price. Meanwhile, Bengaluru-headquartered Billionbrains Garage Ventures had reported a 54 per cent Y-o-Y jump in profit to ₹725 crore in the September quarter of FY27. The company had earned a profit of ₹471.34 crore in the year-ago period.

Groww stock: Technical view Vipin Kumar, AVP, equity research (derivatives & technical analyst), Globe Capital Market, said that Following a sharp upmove from ₹177 to ₹225 within a short time span of just 9 sessions, the stock opened with a significant gap on the downside in line with some of its peers on profit taking amid sharp decline in global equity markets. Going forward, we expect the profit taking to halt around the ₹200–205 levels and suggest that traders utilize the dip to initiate fresh long positions around the mentioned support zone of ₹200–205 with a closing stop loss at ₹188 for a target of ₹225. Its total income in Q2FY27 rose 44 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,540.54 crore, compared with ₹1,071 crore in the corresponding period last year.