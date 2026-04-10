Groww stock price soars 5% on heavy volumes; analysts suggest 'Buy'

Groww share price: Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), a digital investment platform, surged over 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹196.87 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) amid an overall upbeat market. In the last three sessions, the stock has surged over 18 per cent from April 7, 2026, to a close of ₹166.4.

At 11:15 AM, Groww stock was quoting 3.25 per cent higher at ₹192.71 on the back of heavy trading volumes. A combined 30 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,000.15 levels, up by 225.05 points or 0.95 per cent. The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹197.48 on the NSE. The Nifty Capital Markets index was trading at 4,937.1.44 levels, up by 1.44 per cent.

Here's what the analysts says: Rajesh Palviya, SVP - technical at Axis Securities, said that Groww stock is showing a bullish trend and is currently trading close to its all-time high. The counter has given breakout from the recent consolidation phase. As long as it remains above ₹185, there is potential for an upward move toward ₹220 in the near term. All the capital market stocks are doing well and participating in the rally, supported by a broader market sentiment reversal. Ruchit Jain, head of equity technical research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said Nifty Capital market Index is witnessing an outperformance led by buying interest in exchange and broking stocks. "Groww has given a consolidation breakout on daily chart with rising volumes. The RSI indicator is giving a positive crossover to confirm the bullish momentum. The stock could rally towards Rs. 212 in the near term and thus, we have a positive view on the stock," he said. "The current positive momentum could continue to benefit capital market stocks in the short term. On Groww, the recommendation is to consider buy and accumulate the stock for a target of ₹220 and stop loss at ₹180," the analyst said.