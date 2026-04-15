Groww zooms 113% vs IPO price in 5 months; what's driving broking stock?

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), a digital investment platform, hit a new high of ₹212.95, soaring 9 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. Thus far in April, the stock price of the stock broking & allied services company has surged 42 per cent. Groww's market price has more than doubled or zoomed 113 per cent against its issue price of ₹100 per share. The company made its stock market debut on November 12, 2025. At 10:44 AM; Groww was quoting 5 per cent higher at ₹204.90, compared to a 1.7 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 68.63 million equity shares representing 1.1 per cent of the company's total equity changed hands on the NSE and BSE. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates
What's driving Groww's stock price?
Billionbrains Garage Ventures (BGV) serves as the holding company for the Groww group, providing capital support and housing the core technology infrastructure and digital platforms, including Groww and Groww Credit, which are leveraged by its subsidiaries through structured platform and support service arrangements. Through its integrated web and app-based interface, the group enables retail investo₹to seamlessly access and invest across a diversified suite of financial products, including mutual funds, equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), initial public offerings (IPOs), and other financial instruments. Over time, the platform has strategically broadened its product offerings to include lending, direct mutual fund distribution, asset management company (AMC) offerings, and wealth management services through its subsidiaries. This expansion has been driven by the group’s ability to effectively monetise and cross-sell to its large captive client base. On April 1, 2026, Care Edge Ratings assigned CARE AA ratings for Groww's instruments. The stable outlook factors in the expectation that BGV will gradually diversify its revenue base and report healthy earnings while maintaining comfortable capitalisation levels, the rating agency said in its rationale. Care Edge Ratings said it derives comfort from the presence of experienced business heads across group entities, who continue to drive operations and support sustained client acquisition, enabling the brokerage business to maintain its position among the leading players in the country while effectively serving its existing retail client base. Going forward, the group is expected to continuously support the capital requirements of its businesses in line with growth plans. With the anticipated scale-up across business segments, gearing at the consolidated level is expected to increase, despite remaining within 2.5x over the medium term. The group, which initially commenced operations as a direct mutual fund distributor, has progressively diversified its product suite by entering businesses such as lending, AMC, wealth management, and MTF. This expansion has been driven by the group's ability to effectively monetise and cross-sell to its large captive client base, enhancing customer engagement and deepening its presence across the financial services value chain, Care Edge Ratings said. Moreover, the group benefits from a highly sticky customer base, as reflected in a quarterly retention ratio of 77.7 per cent of active users after three years of on boarding. This sustained user engagement significantly enhances cross-selling opportunities across its expanding product ecosystem, the rating agency said. According to media reports, Bank of America (BoFA) Securities has initiated coverage on Groww with a 'Buy' rating and a price target of ₹235 per share. The brokerage said Groww is well positioned to capitalise on India's strong retail investing tailwinds. It expects the company to deliver a revenue compound annual growth rate of 30 per cent between financial year 2026 and financial year 2028, CNBC TV18 reported. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.