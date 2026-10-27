GRSE, BEL: Defence stocks zoom up to 9% on DAC nod to ₹2.12 trn proposals

Defence stocks gained up to 9 per cent in Tuesday's intraday deals after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved capital procurement proposals worth ~₹2.12 trillion, further expanding the sector's already-strong order pipeline.

Twenty-one of the 22 Nifty India Defence constituents traded green in early trade today, driving the sectoral index 2.8 per cent higher to 8,908. These approvals have rekindled interest in the defence pack after it lost 5.6 per cent in the last month.

Among the top gainers from the pack were Apollo Micro Systems , up 8.7 per cent, Data Patterns , up 8.1 per cent, Paras Defence, up 7.3 per cent, and Astra Micro Systems, up 5.9 per cent. MTAR Technologies shares were locked in the 5 per cent upper price band, while PSU stocks such as Midhani, HAL, BEL, BEML and Mazagon Dock rallied 3-4 per cent.

Aequs remained the only loser from the pack following a 19 per cent decline, as it posted a wider loss of ₹52.2 crore for the second quarter of FY27 as against a loss of ₹20.6 crore in the same period last year, even as revenue witnessed a 45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth.