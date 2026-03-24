GSP Crop Science shares list at 4% premium; should you exit or hold?

GSP Crop Science Share Price: Shares of agrochemical company GSP Crop Science made a decent D-Street debut on the bourses on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, following the completion of its Shares of agrochemical company GSP Crop Science made a decent D-Street debut on the bourses on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO), through which the company raised ₹400 crore from the markets.

GSP Crop Science shares kicked off their maiden trading session on the BSE at ₹332.30 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹12.30 or 3.84 per cent over its IPO issue price of ₹320 per share. On the NSE, the company’s shares started trading at ₹328 apiece, up ₹8 or 2.50 per cent.

The listing outperformed grey market estimates. Ahead of the debut, the company’s unlisted shares were quoted at ₹322 apiece, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of 0.62 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

Should you book profit or stay invested? Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, suggested that investors book profits on listing gains. "The company operates in the agrochemical space and has a reasonably solid business with potential to grow over the long term. That said, the current market conditions are quite volatile, which may not support strong listing performance," said Singh. He further added that it’s better to keep expectations realistic rather than overly optimistic. ALSO READ | Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO opens today: Analysts split; should you bid? "From an investment perspective, the story looks decent for the long run, but the timing isn’t ideal right now. A more practical approach would be to book profits on listing gains. For long-term investors, it may be wiser to wait and look for better entry levels once the stock stabilises after listing," said Singh.

GSP Crop Science IPO details The ₹400-crore IPO was a book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of 7.5 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹240 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 5 million shares worth ₹160 crore by promoters Vilasben Vrajmohan Shah, Bhavesh Vrajmohan Shah, and Kappa Trust. The issue was open for public subscription from Monday, March 16, 2026, to Wednesday, March 18, 2026. GSP Crop Science IPO, priced in the band of ₹304 to ₹320 per share with a lot size of 320 shares, received bids for 1,43,61,844 shares against 89,47,367 shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.61 times.

Non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand, subscribing to their quota 3.05 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 2.66 times their reserved portion. Retail investors, however, showed relatively muted interest, subscribing to just 40 per cent of their allocation. The basis of allotment was finalised on Friday, March 20, 2026, with the company fixing the issue price at ₹320 per share. MUFG Intime India acted as the registrar to the issue, while Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Equirus Capital were the book-running lead managers. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, which will go to the promoter selling shareholders. “The Promoter Selling Shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds of the Offer for Sale after deducting their proportion of offer-related expenses and relevant taxes. Our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer for Sale, and such proceeds will not form part of the Net Proceeds,” the company said in its red herring prospectus (RHP).