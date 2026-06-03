Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals shares gained 4.3 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high of ₹75.99 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company partnered with CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Limited to source hybrid renewable energy for its manufacturing operations in Gujarat, in what CleanMax described as its single largest group captive deal to date.

The project comprises 75.90 MW of wind capacity and 84.34 MWp of solar capacity, supplying hybrid renewable energy to Gujarat Alkalies' manufacturing units at Dahej and Vadodara under a group captive structure. All power generated from the facilities will be utilised by Gujarat Alkalies. The project is expected to generate approximately 36.9 crore units of clean power annually, reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 2,64,204 tonnes per year — equivalent to the environmental benefit of planting nearly 15.27 million trees annually.

The project is being implemented across four CleanMax renewable energy sites in Gujarat — Kalikanagar, Aji Dahisarda, Rajula, and Ghuntu — in two phases. Phase 1 comprises 16.50 MW of wind capacity and 21.70 MWp of solar capacity, while Phase 2 comprises 59.40 MW of wind capacity and 62.64 MWp of solar capacity. Both phases will be commissioned in accordance with contractual timelines.

"At Gujarat Alkalies, sustainability is a central pillar of our long-term growth strategy. Our partnership with CleanMax enables us to integrate hybrid renewable energy into our power mix, strengthening energy reliability while advancing our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our manufacturing processes," said Avantika Singh, IAS, managing director, Gujarat Alkalies.