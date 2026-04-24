Gujarat Themis Biosyn shares spiked 14.3 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹369.4 per share. At 11:58 AM, Gujarat Themis Biosyn’s share price was trading 14.31 per cent higher at ₹369.15 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.25 per cent at 76,690.03.

The buying on the counter came after Gujarat Themis Biosyn signed an Asset Purchase Agreement with French pharmaceutical major Sanofi to acquire a portfolio of 13 established branded generic anti-tuberculosis (TB) and anti-infective products for €158 million in cash, marking a significant step in the company's global expansion strategy.

The acquired portfolio has a presence across more than 55 countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and reported net sales of approximately €62 million for the year ended 2025. Revenues from the portfolio stood at €66 million in FY23 and €67 million in FY24, reflecting a stable revenue base.

READ | Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC hits new high, stock gains 5% post Q4 earnings The transaction covers marketing authorisations, brands, regulatory dossiers, inventory, and associated commercial rights. Notably, it does not involve the acquisition of any legal entity, manufacturing facilities, or employees — making it a capital-efficient and asset-light expansion for Gujarat Themis Biosyn. The deal provides Gujarat Themis Biosyn with immediate access to regulated and semi-regulated markets, strengthening its international footprint in the anti-infective segment. The company also sees an opportunity for forward integration, leveraging its existing capabilities in fermentation-based intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to support the acquired finished dosage formulations portfolio and drive improved realisations across the value chain.