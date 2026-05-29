Gulf Oil shares rise 5% on Q4 results; Choice says 'Buy' for 55% upside

Shares of Gulf Oil Lubricants India were in strong demand on the bourses in Friday’s session, aided by the company’s announcement of its financial results for the quarter (Q4) and financial year ended March 31, 2026 (FY26). Following the update, the stock climbed as much as 5.34 per cent to an intraday high of ₹979.8 apiece on the NSE on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Although the counter pared some gains, it continued to witness buying interest. At 10:07 AM on Friday, Gulf Oil shares were trading at ₹975.50 apiece, up 4.89 per cent from their previous close of ₹930.05 on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty50 was at 23,951, up 45 points or 0.19 per cent at the same time.

Gulf Oil Q4 results According to the exchange filing, on a consolidated basis, revenue from operations stood at ₹1,055.26 crore in Q4FY26 compared to ₹952.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, reflecting a growth of 10.76 per cent. Ebitda increased to ₹136.52 crore from ₹128.74 crore, a rise of 6.04 per cent. ALSO READ: Aditya Infotech hits 10% upper circuit on strong Q4; FY27 guidance revised For FY26, on a consolidated basis, revenue from operations stood at ₹4,056.04 crore compared to ₹3,631.16 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 11.70 per cent. Ebitda increased to ₹513.89 crore from ₹472.45 crore, reflecting a growth of 8.77 per cent.

Choice says 'Buy' Choice Institutional Equities has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Gulf Oil , with a revised target price of ₹1,525, up 55.64 per cent from the current market price. The brokerage has assumed a higher risk-free rate of 6.7 per cent, lowered perpetual growth rate of 1 per cent, and revised its FY27 EPS estimate downward by 1.1 per cent. Dhaval Popat of Choice Institutional Equities valued the company using the DCF framework and arrived at the assigned target price, implying a PE multiple of 12.9x/11.0x on FY28E/FY29E EPS. Gulf Oil, Choice said, is strategically shifting its product portfolio towards high-margin premium segments to drive volume growth and protect profitability simultaneously. Through expansion across 12 of its 15 operating segments, the company continues to gain market share. It added that GOLI is expanding at nearly 2–3x the average industry growth rate of 3–4 per cent, thereby increasing its share in the overall lubricants market.

“In our opinion, this will support margin expansion in two ways: (a) GOLI will be able to leverage the brand it has built over the last decade as higher B2C business magnifies the branding impact of A&P expenses compared to B2B business, (b) it will be able to exercise pricing leverage, wherein average realised price can be increased through product mix, hikes and schemes even during periods of declining base oil prices, as demonstrated by the firm previously,” said Choice in its report. ALSO READ: Alkem Labs up 6% on Q4 | Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty near 23,900 That said, the brokerage also noted that the company is proactively managing currency risk through expert supervision, while a favourable industry pricing environment allows timely price hikes to safeguard margins.