HAL, Divis Labs among 3 stocks MOFSL's Chandan Taparia is bullish on

Disclaimer: This article is written by Chandan Taparia, head - derivatives & technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

On the options front, Maximum Call OI is at 23,700 then 23,800 strike, while Maximum Put OI is at 23,600 then 23,650 strike. Call writing is seen at 23,700 then 23,650 strike, while Put writing is seen at 23,600 then 23,650 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range between 23,200 and 24,100 zones, while an immediate range is between 23,400 and 24,900 levels.