Havells India gains nearly 2% after Q2 results; brokerages split on outlook

Havells India Q2 results review: Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India reported its Q2FY27 results on Thursday, delivering a tepid performance for the July-September quarter (Q2FY27).

However, the company's counter gained on Friday. At 09:18 AM, Havells India’s share price was trading 0.90 per cent higher at ₹1.074 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.25 per cent at 22,736.95. In intraday trade, the stock gained 1.67 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹1,091 per share.

Havells India Q2 results highlights:

The company reported a 9.72 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹349.22 crore in the September quarter of FY27, helped by revenue growth.

Havells India had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹318.28 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Havells India.

Its revenue from operations was up 34.57 per cent to ₹6,432 crore in the September quarter of FY27. It was ₹4,779.33 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Havells' total expenses were at ₹5,991.98 crore, up 34.47 per cent from the year-ago period.

Brokerages’ view on Havells India post Q2 Results

Nirmal Bang The brokerage noted that revenue came above its estimates while gross margin and Ebitda margin contracted by 426 basis points and 26 basis points, respectively, reflecting an adverse product mix and cost pressures. It further noted that renewables is an emerging growth engine for Havells, currently generating ₹3 billion in quarterly revenue. “The company aims to leverage its brand and distribution network to build a sustainable, higher-margin business without significant incremental capex,” it added. Nirmal Bang added that the management remains positive on consumer demand and margins, supported by normalised channel inventory and planned price hikes of 5–7 per cent in Q3 FY27.

“We maintain Hold with a revised SOTP-based target price of ₹1,190 from earlier ₹1,157," the brokerage said. Nuvama The brokerage firm noted that standalone revenue surged 35 per cent y-o-y, largely led by the C&W segment, while renewable continued robust growth on a low base. Gross contribution margin declined 240 basis points y-o-y to 19.8 per cent as C&W margin reported a decline. EBIT margin fell 30 basis points y-o-y to 8.6 per cent. Nuvama added that C&W revenue surged 48 per cent y-o-y, benefiting from higher realisations amid commodity price movements and close to double-digit volume growth. Contribution margins, however, fell 380bp y-o-y and EBIT margins contracted 360 basis points y-o-y due to aluminium price movements and a high base.