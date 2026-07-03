HCL Technologies share price movement

Share price of HCL Technologies rallied 6 per cent to ₹1,145.80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day trade after the company announced a strategic partnership with a Europe headquartered Fortune Global 50 Company to establish an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven operating model for transforming and managing the client’s Global Digital Workplace and Enterprise Networks.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the information technology company surged 11 per cent. It hit a 52-week low of ₹1,030 on Thursday, July 2, 2026. However, thus far in the calendar year 2026, HCL Tech underperformed the market by falling 30 per cent, as against 7 per cent decline in the Nifty 50.

HCL Tech signs strategic partnership with Fortune Global 50 firm READ | Adani Enterprises slips 2%; sets QIP issue price 5% below floor price HCL Tech on Friday, July 3, 2027, announced the signing of a significant strategic partnership with a Europe headquartered, Fortune Global 50 Firm to establish an AI-driven operating model to transform and manage their Global Digital Workplace and Enterprise Networks. The initial term of the agreement is from July 2026 to December 2031, extendable for a further period of 5 years. The estimated value of the agreement during the initial term is $1.14 billion. This is entirely a net new business for the company, HCL Tech said in an exchange filing.

ICICI Securities view on HCL Tech This large-deal win reinforces HCL Tech’s strong positioning in AI-led infrastructure and workplace transformation services, while significantly enhancing long-term revenue visibility through a multiyear annuity contract. The deal also underscores rising enterprise spending on AI-driven operational efficiency, particularly in network and workplace modernization, ICICI Securities said in a note. Kotak Institutional Equities view on HCL Tech’s Q2 earnings Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities believe that the April-June quarter (Q1FY27) will be weak on revenue, impacted by the West Asia crisis and elevated productivity pass-throughs in managed services contracts. Most large companies will struggle to hit the midpoint of their FY27 guidance. The rapid improvement in frontier model capabilities forces us to bake in additional GenAI deflation, cutting revenue estimates by 0 per cent-1 per cent and fair values by up to 21 per cent. Challengers will continue to outperform incumbents, the brokerage firm added.

READ | Metal stocks gain up to 4%; Systematix backs Jindal Steel, Jindal Stainless For HCL Tech, analysts forecast a constant currency (c/c) revenue decline of 0.6 per cent and year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.9 per cent. The brokerage firm expects a sequential revenue decline of 1.1 per cent in the services business, while the products business will likely report moderate growth of 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The decline in the services business is seasonal and is also impacted by ramp-downs in a couple of accounts. Analysts expect a 30 bps QoQ and 50 bps YoY increase in earnings before interest tax (EBIT). They expect moderate restructuring charges, though lower than 122 bps of Q4FY26. Q1FY26 margins were low due to utilization rate decline and investments in market expansion. However, analysts expect a healthy total contract value (TCV) of deal wins in the $2.2-2.5 bn range.