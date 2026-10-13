HCLTech's next test: Sustaining margins, deal momentum amid rich valuations

Robust services revenue growth, better-than-expected margin performance, and steady guidance helped shares of HCLTech, the country’s third-largest information technology services company by market capitalisation, gain 8.28 per cent on Tuesday.

Healthy new deal wins and traction in its artificial intelligence (AI) business also lifted investor sentiment. The stock was the top gainer in both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, closing at ₹1,321.

Driven by the services and engineering research and development (ER&D) segments, the company reported quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) revenue growth of 2.3 per cent in constant currency terms to $3.7 billion. The services business, which accounts for three-fourths of revenue, grew 3 per cent sequentially, including inorganic contributions from HPE’s telecommunications (telecom) solutions business and Jaspersoft.

Management raised its revenue growth guidance for 2026-27 (FY27) to 2.5-4 per cent from 1-4 per cent and its services revenue growth guidance to 3-4.5 per cent from 1.5-4.5 per cent, both in constant currency terms. The organic growth midpoint remains broadly unchanged, with the 50 bps increase in the overall guidance driven by inorganic contributions.

While inorganic growth contributed 97 basis points (bps) to overall revenue growth, the growth rate excluding acquisitions was 2.3 per cent. The ER&D business grew a robust 4.1 per cent, supporting overall growth. The product business, however, weighed on the top line, with revenue declining 5.8 per cent.

According to HDFC Securities, the guidance implies no acceleration in the second half of FY27, as management refrained from extrapolating a few weeks of strong demand amid a fluid business environment.

Even as the macroeconomic (macro) environment remains uncertain, the deal pipeline remained healthy, with the company reporting net new bookings of $3.3 billion for the quarter. This was 35 per cent higher sequentially and 27 per cent higher year-on-year, marking the second-highest quarterly bookings figure and the company’s strongest first half to date.