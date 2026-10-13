HCLTech's next test: Sustaining margins, deal momentum amid rich valuations

According to HDFC Securities, the guidance implies no acceleration in the second half of FY27, as management refrained from extrapolating a few weeks of strong demand amid a fluid business environment.
Even as the macroeconomic (macro) environment remains uncertain, the deal pipeline remained healthy, with the company reporting net new bookings of $3.3 billion for the quarter. This was 35 per cent higher sequentially and 27 per cent higher year-on-year, marking the second-highest quarterly bookings figure and the company’s strongest first half to date.
The $1.14 billion mega deal, won in July, is expected to start contributing in the first quarter of 2027-28 (FY28), rather than the third (October-December/Q3) or fourth quarter (January-March/Q4) of FY27, which provides revenue visibility. The company indicated that demand remained healthy, with a broad-based pipeline across verticals and geographies, although management remained cautious amid volatile external conditions.