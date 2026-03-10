HDB Financial gets 'Buy' rating from ICICI Sec; target ₹900, 34% upside

Domestic brokerage ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on HDB Financial Services with a 'Buy' rating because it believes the company's strong parentage and diversified lending franchise could help it achieve long-term growth in India's retail credit market.

With a share price target of ₹900, ICICI Securities sees 34 per cent upside potential in the stock from current levels.

According to ICICI Securities, HDB Financial combines its parent's credibility, HDFC Bank , with a scalable retail lending model, creating a "blue-chip heritage paired with a formidable low-cost borrowing moat."

"The combination bestows an inherent advantage upon the company, enabling sustainable, scalable, and high-margin growth," it said in its coverage initiation report.

On the BSE, HDB Financial Services' share price gained 2 per cent (₹664.75) in the intraday trade. At 1:46 PM, the shares were up 1 per cent (₹658.65) as against a 0.73 per cent rise in the benchmark Sensex index. Key factors why ICICI Securities is bullish on HDB Financial Services 1) Strong execution track record ICICI Securities is optimistic about the lender, citing the company's consistent growth over the past decade as one reason. HDB Financial, it said, has built a loan portfolio exceeding ₹1 trillion, making it one of few NBFCs in India to have such a large asset base.

The company has delivered more than 20 per cent compounded annual growth (CAGR) in assets under management (AUM) over FY15-25, demonstrating its superior execution across credit cycles. "With a strategic focus on the low-to-middle income segments in tier-4+ markets and a proven underwriting framework -- averaging 2 per ent credit cost over the past decade -- it delivered a double digit AUM CAGR during the period," ICICI Securities noted, lauding the management’s focus on disciplined execution and prudent risk management. Going ahead, analysts at the brokerage expect HDB's AUM to grow at 18-20 per cent CAGR over FY26-FY28, supported by demand in segments such as commercial vehicle financing and enterprise lending.

2) Advantage of HDFC Bank parentage Another key positive for HDB Financial is its link with HDFC Bank, which owns about 74 per cent of the company. ICICI Securities believes the lender, which is India's biggest private sector bank, provides access to strong governance standards, lower funding costs, and operational expertise. "Strong parentage and governance standards have helped it build a foundation for a sustainable and scalable franchise," the report noted. 3) Diversified lending model The third factor supporting ICICI Securities' bullish stance on HDB Financial is its diversified loan portfolio. HDB Financial lends across multiple segments including enterprise lending, asset finance, and consumer finance, with products ranging from loans against property and vehicle financing to personal loans and consumer durable financing.

This diversified structure, the brokerage noted, helps reduce dependence on any single segment while allowing the company to capture opportunities across India’s expanding retail credit market. "HDB Financial's AUM mix has seen a structural shift over the years with the share of Enterprise lending (LAP, MSME/business loans, SPLs, gold loans, etc.) declining in the overall AUM mix, from around 49 per cent in FY22 to less than 40 per cent as of December 2025," ICICI Securities noted. On the other hand, Consumer finance lending (auto loans, relationship personal loans, consumer durables and micro lending) doubled from its FY22 levels and to around 24 per cent of overall AUM.

Asset finance, which focuses on income-generating assets such as commercial vehicles, construction equipment and tractors, and is currently around 38 per cent of total AUM mix. "Overall, HDB Financial Services remains constructive on the medium-term growth outlook, despite potential near-term moderation," the brokerage said. Overall, the lender's total portfolio currently consists of roughly 74 per cent secured loans and 26 per cent unsecured loans, providing a balanced risk profile across credit cycles. 4) Focus on underserved markets ICICI Securities highlighted that HDB Financial’s strong distribution network offers another major competitive advantage. HDB Financial operates more than 1,700 branches across over 1,100 cities and towns, with a significant portion of its presence concentrated in smaller towns and rural areas.

Over 70 per cent of its branches are located in tier-4 towns and beyond, allowing the company to cater to underbanked customers who often have limited access to formal credit channels. This strategy has helped the company build a customer base of more than 22 million, enabling strong cross-selling opportunities and deeper customer relationships. 5) Improving profitability outlook Looking ahead, ICICI Securities expects the company's profitability to improve as asset quality stabilises and operating efficiency increases. HDB Financial Services, it said, has never incurred an annual loss, with its only significant RoE dip (5 per cent in FY21) occurring during the Covid-19 pandemic, with only one year of single-digit RoE.