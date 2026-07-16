HDFC AMC shares slip 5% despite Q1 earnings beat; buy, sell or hold?

HDFC AMC share price today: HDFC Asset Management Company shares fell 5 per cent in morning trade on Thursday after the company reported its Q1FY27 results. The stock opened lower at ₹2,722.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and slipped to an intraday low of ₹2,587.60.

As of 9:40 AM, the stock was trading 4.7 per cent lower at ₹2,601.00.

In comparison, the Nifty 50 index traded 0.13 per cent higher at 24,107.

Earlier on Wednesday, the asset management firm reported 12 per cent Y-o-Y growth in consolidated profit after tax at ₹837.13 crore for the three months ended June 2026, driven by strong operational revenue. The company had posted a PAT of ₹747.55 crore for the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Its revenue from operations rose 13.6 per cent to ₹1,099.72 crore during the quarter under review versus ₹968.15 crore a year earlier. HDFC AMC's Assets Under Management (AUM) rose to ₹9.35 trillion crore from ₹8.3 trillion. Post quarterly results, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹3,300, implying an upside of 21 per cent from the previous close. It said HDFC AMC reported strong performance in the June quarter. The earnings beat estimates, aided by higher treasury income, while operating revenue grew 14 per cent to nearly ₹1,100 crore.