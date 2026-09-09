HDFC Bank, HDFC Life at 52-wk lows, down 30% in 2026; analyst flags worries

G Chokkalingam of Equinomics Research believes that rate hike fears, growth prospects weigh on HDFC Bank; while insurance stocks are concerned about regulatory move on commissions/distribution costs.

HDFC Bank, HDFC Life shares hit new 52-week lows in Wednesday's trading session.