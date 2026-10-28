HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC Life, Nestle, Britannia, TaMo PV hit 52-week lows

Share price of four fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies— ITC Nestle India , Britannia Industries and Godrej Consumer Products—two HDFC group stocks, HDFC Bank and HDFC Life Insurance Company; and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were among the BSE 100 index stocks to hit 52-week lows in trade on Wednesday.

Colgate Palmolive (India), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders, Max Financial Services, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Voltas and Waaree Energies from the BSE 200 index also hit 52-week lows in intraday deals.

These stocks slipped up to 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1 per cent. Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 were under pressure amid uncertainty over global growth and elevated crude oil prices.

Among individual stocks, Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders’ share price was down 4 per cent at ₹1,688.35 amid heavy volume. In the past two trading days, the market price of shipbuilding stock tanked 10 per cent after the company reported a 53.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in profit after tax at ₹346.4 crore in the September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27). Revenue from operations dropped 16.5 per cent YoY to ₹2,446.1 crore, reflecting limited execution of major orders amid the absence of a substantial executable order pipeline. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex cracks 500 pts, Nifty near 22,700; IT, FMCG top sectoral laggards Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin stood at 8.1 per cent, compared with 23.8 per cent in Q2FY26 and 15.7 per cent in Q1FY27, impacted by higher provisions during the quarter.

Mazagaon Dock's near-term performance remains constrained by limited executable orders for major platforms, resulting in lower revenue and operating leverage. Higher provisions in Q2FY27 and subcontracting costs incurred in Q1FY27 have weighed on profitability during H1FY27. The company's order book stands at ₹16,000 crore (1.25x trailing twelve month revenue) limiting visibility relative to its historical execution scale. ICICI Securities believes, timely conversion of the order pipeline into executable contracts will be critical for revenue recovery. However, the company's established position in naval shipbuilding and the prospect of fresh submarine and surface-vessel programmes could support order replenishment over the medium term, providing a cautiously constructive outlook once execution visibility improves.

Shares of FMCG were under pressure as commodity inflation is expected to continue in the short-term. Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) said the underlying demand environment remains resilient, supported by healthy macro indicators. The company expects FY27 to be better than FY26 driven by portfolio and channel transformation. HUL expects consolidated EBITDA Margin to be within the current guided range of 22-24 per cent. Share price of M&M Financial Services dipped 3 per cent to 253.30, falling 9 per cent in the past two trading days, after reporting Q2 results. Analysts at Systematix Institutional Research see merit in the company’s medium-term strategy, with scope to improve profitability through a better product mix, higher yields and operating efficiencies; healthy growth and management commentary also support confidence in underlying business momentum.