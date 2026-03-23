HDFC Bank, L&T: How to trade these 2 heavyweights at CMP? Analyst says this

Kunal Kamble, technical analyst at Bonanza cautions against venturing into HDFC Bank stock for now due to a weak chart setup; while he sees support for Larsen & Toubro around ₹3,100 levels.

Technical outlook on HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro by Kunal Kamble of Bonanza.