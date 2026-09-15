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HDFC Bank records best single-day gain in over 2 months; stock up 3%

uesday's gain marked the stock's biggest single-day surge in more than two months, with the last comparable jump recorded on July 6.

HDFC Bank records best single-day gain in over 2 months; stock up 3%
HDFC Bank records best single-day gain in over 2 months; stock up 3%
Heena Ojha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 10:12 AM IST
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HDFC Bank’s share price gained over 3 per cent on Tuesday, a day after the bank’s board moved a step closer to resolving its leadership succession by sending two names, one from within the organisation and the other external, to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for approval as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO).
 
As of 09:55 AM, the bank’s share price was trading 2.42 per cent higher at ₹725.40 apiece, meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.05 per cent higher at 23,411.40. The company’s stock hit an intraday high of 3.1 per cent at ₹730.75.
 
Notably, Tuesday’s gain marked the stock’s biggest single-day surge in more than two months, with the last comparable jump recorded on July 6. Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market noted that HDFC Bank is seen extending its bounce-back rally, which started from the ₹680–₹660 spot support zone. However, the current chart structure of lower highs and lower lows below key long-term and short-term moving averages exhibits a weak formation. "The ongoing bounce-back rally has multiple resistance levels on the upside and is likely to face immediate resistance around the ₹740–₹760 spot zone. A decisive structural change or reversal formation is essential for a sustainable upward move," he said. The development in HDFC Bank's management front came after the current CEO and MD Sashidhar Jagdishan said he would not seek a second term. The bank has not disclosed the names of the candidates. Kaizad Bharucha, deputy managing director, is understood to be the internal candidate as per global brokerage Jefferies.  The brokerage said Bharucha could be the simpler choice for the bank, given his experience across corporate, business banking and retail assets.  Jefferies also said based on industry feedback, media reports, and their views, outside the bank, select people, who may fit the role, as CEO of the  bank may include, Anup Bagchi, Paresh Sukthankar, Vibha Padalkar, Aseem Dhru, Rajiv Sabharwal and Amitabh Chaudhry, based on their banking and financial-services experience. Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
 
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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 10:12 AM IST

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