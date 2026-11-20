HDFC Bank share price movement

HDFC Bank on Friday regained ₹13 trillion market capitalisation (market cap) as the stock price of the private sector giant hit an eight-month high of ₹846.60, surging 3 per cent on the BSE in intraday deals.

HDFC Bank’s share price surpassed its previous high of ₹842.15 touched on July 7, 2026. It quoted at its highest level since March 18, 2026. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹1,017.90 on December 1, 2025.

Thus far in November 2026, HDFC Bank outperformed the market by surging 22 per cent, as compared to a 12.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

HDFC Bank’s market cap hit ₹13.06 trillion in intraday deals, surpassing recently-listed Reliance Group Company Jio Platforms (₹12.8 trillion market cap). Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Currently, HDFC Bank stood at the third position in the overall market cap ranking of BSE-listed companies. Reliance Industries tops the list, with ₹ 18.40 trillion market cap followed by Bharti Airtel at ₹13.47 trillion market cap. What’s driving HDFC Bank’s stock price in November? HDFC Bank is a leading private sector bank with consistent growth and operational performance across various cycles. Post-merger, the bank has become the second largest in terms of size with a diversified portfolio. HDFC Bank is the largest private sector bank with a loan book of ₹31 trillion.

The sharp rally in private and public sector banks (PSBs) is aided by strong buying from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Thus far in November, the Nifty Bank index outperformed the market by soaring 17.8 per cent, as compared to a 11.7 per cent rally in the Nifty 50. Meanwhile, the Nifty Bank index hit a new all-time high of 64,450, gaining 2.2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intraday deals, surging 4 per cent in the past two trading days.The sharp rally in private and public sector banks (PSBs) is aided by strong buying from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Thus far in November, the Nifty Bank index outperformed the market by soaring 17.8 per cent, as compared to a 11.7 per cent rally in the Nifty 50. According to the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) data, FPIs net bought a record number of shares worth ₹1.15 trillion ($12.21 trillion) in November.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank appears to be nearing an inflection point, with September 2026 quarter (Q2) margins at a trough, improving operating productivity, and accelerating retail/micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) momentum setting the stage for a gradual recovery in earnings. ALSO READ: Sensex zooms 1790 pts in 2 days; ₹6.9 trn added to m-cap: 5 key reasons The higher share of floating rate loans, along with an improving mix of better-yielding Retail/MSME loans and focused efforts to mobilise current account saving account (CASA) deposits, bode well from a margins standpoint. The appointment of Anup Bagchi as MD & CEO addresses the leadership overhang; however, his strategic direction, particularly on retail growth, deposit mobilisation and NIM improvement, will be key to sustaining the bank’s re-rating, the brokerage firm said in the Q2 result update.