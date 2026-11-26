HDFC Bank share price movement

HDFC Bank’s share price hit an eight-month high of ₹870.50, rallying 3 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume on continued buying by the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in Indian equities.

The stock price of the private sector lender giant quoted at its highest level since March 6, 2026. It surged 30 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹668.90 touched on October 28, 2026. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹1,017.90 on December 1, 2025.

Thus far in the month of November 2026, FPIs made net inflows of ₹1.42 trillion in Indian equities, NSDL data shows.

Meanwhile, a sharp bounce back in the stock price helped HDFC Bank regain the second position in the overall market capitalisation ranking, surpassing the telecom services giant Bharti Airtel At 10:59 AM on Thursday, with a ₹13.39 trillion market cap, HDFC Bank stood in second position in market cap ranking. Bharti Airtel slipped to the third position, with a market cap of ₹13.22 trillion, the BSE data shows. Jefferies view on Indian banks ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's high but up 200 pts; MCX, KFin Tech top SMID gainers According to analysts at Jefferies, Indian banks should benefit from a moderate rise in policy rates and the resulting benefit on net interest margins (NIMs) as well as strong asset quality. Banks with stronger retail deposit growth and return on asset (ROA) will continue to lead.

The brokerage firm raised price targets for banks to factor in catalysts for some rerating & growth. Among large-cap banks, Jefferies said it likes ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Analysts have a ‘Buy’ rating on HDFC Bank with a revised target price of ₹960 per share (earlier target price ₹880). Since 2024, the MSCI AC World Financial Index is up 60 per cent whereas India Financial ($ terms) has underperformed, up just 14 per cent, implying 12ppt annualized UPFance. This also implies that investors have made good returns in global financials, but not for India.

There were two key drivers of this divergence: Firstly, a material and broad-based earnings upgrade cycle across large banks in the US, Europe, Japan, Korea, China and Latam, whereas Indian Financials' earnings were boringly stable. Secondly, valuations of most global financials were at a discount to India's. These made risk-reward positive & more attractive for global financials than India, for global investors, analysts at Jefferies said in the Banks report. Over the past two years (2024 and 2025), earnings of global financials have grown inline or faster than India's. This was a reflection of improving core (NIM & credit cost) and share buybacks (lifting EPS), whereas Indian banks were seeing lower margins & stable credit costs. The trend is likely to change next year, and as per Bloomberg consensus, EPS growth for Indian Financials should be c.15 per cent, but for global financials at 8 per cent, the brokerage firms said.