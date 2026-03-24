HDFC Bank shares rebound after 4-day fall, stock jumps 2%; time to buy?

HDFC Bank share price today: Shares of HDFC Bank snapped a four-day losing streak on Tuesday, rebounding nearly 2 per cent in trade. The stock opened with a gain of over 1 per cent at ₹755 and touched a high of ₹759.20.

HDFC Bank, which holds the highest weightage in the Nifty 50, around 11 per cent, had come under significant pressure last week following the sudden resignation of its part-time chairman and independent director, Atanu Chakraborty, citing “ethical concerns.”

Over the past four sessions, the stock declined nearly 12 per cent, eroding more than ₹1 trillion in market capitalisation and dragging its valuation below the ₹12 trillion mark.

As of 10:30 AM, the shares of the private lender were trading 1.5 per cent higher at ₹755.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), where over 11 million equities changing hands. Today's recovery in HDFC Bank shares follows the bank’s decision to appoint external law firms to independently review the circumstances surrounding Chakraborty’s resignation. "To reinforce the robust governance standards of the Bank, the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held on March 23, 2026, took a proactive step and approved the appointment of external law firms(domestic and international), to conduct review regarding Chakraborty’s resignation letter. The said law firms have been advised to provide their report on the same within a reasonable period of time," HDFC Bank said in a filing today morning.

The reiterated in the filing that Chakraborty did not mention any happenings and practices which were not in congruence with his personal values and ethics. Meanwhile, ICICI Securities, in a report dated March 20, maintained a 'BUY' rating on HDFC Bank shares for a target price of Rs 1,120. The target implies an upside of nearly 50 per cent from the previous close of ₹744. ICICI Securities mentioned that HDFC Bank’s explanation on the resignation, track record and RBI statement on the matter is assuring. During the investors’ call, it said that the bank emphasised that there is no apparent power struggle between Board members or within executive management. Furthermore, the bank hinted that the chairman’s letter ‘defies logic’, while additional independent director Harsh Bhanwala noted that recent decisions have been unanimous.