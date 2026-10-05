HDFC Bank gets new CEO: Stock down 25% thus far in 2026; what charts say?

Technical analysts flag that the HDFC Bank stock rebounded after forming a base around ₹680 in September. Jatin Gedia and Drumil Vithlani expect support for the stock in the ₹710-680 zone.

HDFC Bank stock outlook by technical analysts at Teji Mandi and Tiny Epic.