Private sector lender HDFC Bank’s shares were trading under pressure on Friday, March 20, 2026. In two trading sessions, the stock has lost nearly 7 per cent after Atanu Chakraborty, part-time chairman and independent director of HDFC Bank, tendered his resignation on March 18, 2026, with immediate effect.

At 9:34 AM, HDFC Bank's share price was trading 1.03 per cent lower at ₹791.45 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 1.2 per cent at 75,097.06. Intra-day the stock fell 2.3 per cent to day's low at ₹781 per share.

In his resignation letter, Atanu Chakraborty alleged that “certain happenings and practices” observed over the past two years were “not in congruence with his personal values and ethics”, while also clarifying that there are no other material reasons for his resignation.

However, during a conference call, the bank clarified that this development occurred without any cited material concerns in the past and mentioned that there are no governance, operational, or regulatory issues that have been brought to the board’s attention prior to the resignation. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Analysts believe the stock may be under pressure in the near term due to governance uncertainty and a leadership visibility gap. Brokerages’ view on HDFC Bank Nomura | Buy | Target: ₹1,080 The brokerage said that governance uncertainty and a leadership visibility gap are likely to keep the stock under pressure in the near term. It flagged key monitorables as appointment of permanent chairman, clarity on CEO reappointment/succession, absence of further exits, and continued execution and delivery post-merger.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target cut to ₹1,100 from ₹1,175 Motilal Oswal noted that the development has dampened investor sentiment and comes at a time when the markets are already grappling with a lot of macro-uncertainty. However, the assurance from the management team, Mistry’s appointment as an interim chairman, and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) endorsement of the bank’s corporate governance and compliance standards have helped assuage some of the concerns. Going ahead, analysts reckon the appointment of the new Chairman and the submission of Sashi Jagdishan’s name for the next CEO term (term due in October 2026) will help restore investor trust. Meanwhile, the improved operating performance in the coming year will be critical to stock performance. The swift regulatory engagement and interim leadership appointment do provide comfort on operational continuity.