HDFC Bank shares tumble 7% in 2 days after Q1; ₹80,000 cr m-cap wiped out

HDFC Bank share price today: HDFC Bank shares extended losses for a second consecutive session on Tuesday even as the benchmark indices traded flat. The stock opened lower at ₹769.15 and slipped to an intraday low of ₹767.25 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)

At 10:40 AM, HDFC Bank was trading 1.29 per cent lower at ₹767.55 on the NSE, compared with a 0.20 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

The banking heavyweight was also the top loser in the 50-stock Nifty pack at the time. HDFC Bank's m-cap Following the announcement of its Q1 results on Saturday (July 18), HDFC Bank shares have declined nearly 7 per cent over the past two sessions. The sharp decline has wiped out around ₹80,000 crore from the lender's market capitalisation, according to ACE Equity data.

HDFC Bank Q1 results Analysts said that HDFC Bank shares are under pressure after its HDFC Bank commanded a market capitalsaition of ₹11.73 trillion at the time of writing this report, as per NSE data.Analysts said that HDFC Bank shares are under pressure after its Q1 earnings disappointed on Net Interest Margin (NIM). Nuvama noted that Q1 was a soft quarter with moderate credit growth at 15 per cent Y-o-Y, margin contracted by 13 bps Q-o-Q to 3.4 per cent. Also, there was a 5 per cent PAT miss at ₹19,060 crore. As per HDFC Bank, its total income of the bank during the quarter under review dropped to ₹92,184 crore from ₹99,200 crore in the same period a year ago.

The interest income increased to ₹79,363 crore from ₹77,470 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The bank's operating profit declined to ₹28,169 crore in the reporting three-month period, as compared to ₹35,734 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Check Q1 Results Today HDFC Bank: Analysts cut earnings estimate Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted that NIM moderated, while borrowings declined to 11 per cent of liabilities. As higher-cost borrowings mature, they are expected to gradually reprice, although the borrowing mix can remain volatile. The net interest income grew 7 per cent to ₹33,530 crore for the June quarter from ₹31,440 crore a year ago.Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted that NIM moderated, while borrowings declined to 11 per cent of liabilities. As higher-cost borrowings mature, they are expected to gradually reprice, although the borrowing mix can remain volatile.

The brokerage has cut earnings estimates for FY27/28E by 2 per cent each and project HDFC Bank to deliver an FY28E RoA/RoE of 1.84 per cent/14.7 per cent. MOFSL has reiterated 'Buy' on HDFC Bank with target price of ₹1,050. Gaurang Shah sees valuation comfort in HDFC Bank Meanwhile, Gaurang Shah, head investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said that a sharp drop in margins and lag in deposits growth are concerns for HDFC Bank. Despite this, he said that "we maintain a positive long-term view on HDFC Bank". "We do not believe that one or two quarters of weaker performance should prompt long-term investors to alter their strategy or exit the stock. We believe the entire BFSI segment is poised for growth, supported by a stable interest-rate environment and improving credit demand," he said.