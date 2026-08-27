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Home / Markets / News / HDFC Bank sheds 2.5% to hit 52-week low on reports of US securities lawsuit

HDFC Bank sheds 2.5% to hit 52-week low on reports of US securities lawsuit

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, HDFC Bank has declined 28 per cent and remains 8 per cent lower in the last five years.

HDFC Bank share price
HDFC Bank share price fell to ₹710 apiece on the BSE, a fresh 52-week low
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 1:15 PM IST
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Shares of India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank cracked 2.5 per cent to a fresh 52-week low on Thursday, August 27, after a securities lawsuit was filed in the US against ​the lender and two senior executives, Sashidhar Jagdishan and Srinivasan Vaidyanathan.
 
HDFC Bank share price fell to ₹710 apiece on the BSE, a fresh 52-week low, and its market capitalisation (m-cap) also slipped below ₹11 trillion. Nearly Rs 25,000 crore of investor wealth was wiped off today as HDFC Bank's m-cap fell to ₹10.95 trillion from ₹11.20 trillion as of yesterday's close.
 
As of 1 PM, the private sector bank's stock was down 1.75 per cent at ₹714.35 apiece. It also remained the top Sensex loser at the time of writing this report. 
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, HDFC Bank has declined 28 per cent and remains 8 per cent lower in the last five years. Also Read | 3 reasons why HDFC Bank has not made money for investors in 2026 so far
 
According to media reports, investor Jwalant Natvarlal Soneji has accused HDFC Bank and the two executives of misleading investors and has filed a securities fraud class action lawsuit on behalf of investors who purchased HDFC Bank securities between July 17, 2023 and May 26, 2026.
 
At the centre of the allegations lies the ₹45-crore payments allegedly made by the lender to Maharashtra State Road Development Corp as marketing expenses to compensate for the interest above that available to other depositors.
 
Commenting on the development, Kranthi Bathini of Wealthmills Securities said that while this action could hurt the stock, the impact on the revenue would be limited. He, however, added that it will surely create reputational challenges for the lender.
 
HDFC Bank, he said, was the gold standard of corporate governance and investors therefore preferred it over other players. He believes valuation-wise HDFC Bank looks good and can be considered by medium-to-long-term investors.
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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Topics :HDFC Bank shares52-week lowMarketsIndian stock marketbank stocksPrivate banksThe Smart Investor

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

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