HDFC Bank sheds 2.5% to hit 52-week low on reports of US securities lawsuit

Shares of India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank cracked 2.5 per cent to a fresh 52-week low on Thursday, August 27, after a securities lawsuit was filed in the US against ​the lender and two senior executives, Sashidhar Jagdishan and Srinivasan Vaidyanathan.

HDFC Bank share price fell to ₹710 apiece on the BSE, a fresh 52-week low, and its market capitalisation (m-cap) also slipped below ₹11 trillion. Nearly Rs 25,000 crore of investor wealth was wiped off today as HDFC Bank's m-cap fell to ₹10.95 trillion from ₹11.20 trillion as of yesterday's close.

Also Read | On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, HDFC Bank has declined 28 per cent and remains 8 per cent lower in the last five years.Also Read | 3 reasons why HDFC Bank has not made money for investors in 2026 so far As of 1 PM, the private sector bank's stock was down 1.75 per cent at ₹714.35 apiece. It also remained the top Sensex loser at the time of writing this report.

According to media reports, investor Jwalant Natvarlal Soneji has accused HDFC Bank and the two executives of misleading investors and has filed a securities fraud class action lawsuit on behalf of investors who purchased HDFC Bank securities between July 17, 2023 and May 26, 2026. At the centre of the allegations lies the ₹45-crore payments allegedly made by the lender to Maharashtra State Road Development Corp as marketing expenses to compensate for the interest above that available to other depositors. Commenting on the development, Kranthi Bathini of Wealthmills Securities said that while this action could hurt the stock, the impact on the revenue would be limited. He, however, added that it will surely create reputational challenges for the lender.