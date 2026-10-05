HDFC Bank slips despite Nifty Bank recovery, analysts retain buy ratings

HDFC Bank pared 2.16 per cent in losses even as the Nifty Bank index and the broader Nifty 50 index showed signs of recovery on Monday, after it appointed Anup Bagchi as its new chief executive officer (CEO) on Thursday. A newly appointed CEO is ideally great news for the stock. Markets look forward to the change. However, in the case of HDFC Bank, while the markets have given an initial thumbs-up to Anup Bagchi, investors prefer to wait and watch as the bank is going through a transition. A Macquarie report says that growth is skewed towards deposits rather than AUM and that its CASA is weak. However, brokers also noted a 33 per cent upside potential for the bank's share price.

The country’s largest bank by market capitalisation closed at ₹705.65, even as it had 47 buy ratings and two holds, with a 40.1 per cent return potential, according to Bloomberg data. Over the past week, the bank received 14 “buy” ratings and five “outperform” ratings from 21 brokerage firms. Macquarie’s report said HDFC Bank’s Q2FY27 pre-quarter update showed moderate AUM growth of 15.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 5.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), trailing peers, while deposits rose 18.8 per cent YoY and 4.9 per cent QoQ, boosted by $11.5 billion in FCNR inflows (without which growth would have been around 15 per cent YoY and 1.5 per cent QoQ). The report added that growth remains skewed towards term deposits and CASA is weak, as it averaged 10.7 per cent YoY and 1.5 per cent QoQ (₹971.2 billion in the latest quarter versus ₹957 billion in the previous quarter and ₹877 billion a year ago), while its period-end CASA showed growth of 10.8 per cent YoY and 2.6 per cent QoQ (₹1.052 trillion). The loan-to-deposit ratio eased around 200 basis points YoY but edged up QoQ.

Macquarie retained an “outperform” rating (target price of ₹875) and added, “while we believe a turnaround in reported performance and a recovery of lost ground will take time, the incoming CEO may have a clear mandate to reinvigorate loan growth, particularly in the retail portfolio, and reclaim deposit market share, with a sharper focus on rebuilding the CASA franchise.” Meanwhile, Nifty Bank closed 0.48 per cent higher at 54,714.1, and the benchmark Nifty 50 closed 0.6 per cent higher at 22,555.75, while the BSE Bankex closed 0.7 per cent higher at 61,788.52, with the broader BSE Sensex closing 0.66 per cent higher at 61,788.52. The market recovery in the banking indices was anchored by the 1.63 per cent gain in ICICI Bank and the 4.28 per cent gain in AU Bank, even as HDFC Bank and y Bank dragged the banking indices down.