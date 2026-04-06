FPI, MF positioning leaves HDFC Bank vulnerable to further downside

Nearly a fourth of HDFC Bank’s market value has been eroded this year, yet the stock may remain under pressure if selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continues.

While valuations appear attractive—at around 1.3 times its FY28 estimated book value—the near-term risk stems less from fundamentals and more from technical positioning.

Despite heavy selling, overseas investors remain overweight on the stock relative to its benchmark weight, leaving room for further unwinding.

A note by Macquarie highlights that FPI exposure to HDFC Bank continues to exceed its weight in the MSCI India index, a key benchmark tracked by global funds.

How does FPI positioning impact HDFC Bank stock outlook? Macquarie estimates HDFC Bank’s weight in FPI portfolios at 9.4–9.6 per cent as of March 2026, compared with 6.95 per cent in the MSCI India index, implying an overweight position of 240–260 basis points. This comes even after FPIs sold about 480 million shares during the March quarter, reducing their stake to 51.8 per cent from 54.95 per cent. “Fair to say that FPI investors are at least 242 bps overweight on HDFC Bank… despite all the selling,” Macquarie said. Can domestic mutual funds absorb further selling pressure?