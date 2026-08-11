HDFC Bank share price movement

HDFC Bank's share price hit an over two-year low of ₹726.50, down 1 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals. In the past month, the private sector lender's stock price slipped 12 per cent, against a 0.74 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

HDFC Bank’s share price fell below its previous low of ₹726.75, which it touched on April 2, 2026, exchange data shows. The stock hit its lowest level since May 2024. It hit a 52-week high of ₹1,020.35 on October 23, 2025.

Thus far in the calendar year 2026, HDFC Bank underperformed the market by falling 27 per cent, compared to a 8.2 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

At 10:50 AM on Tuesday, HDFC Bank traded 0.55 per cent lower at ₹727.95 on the BSE, against a 0.47 per cent decline in the benchmark index. FPIs reduces stake in HDFC Bank for 5th straight quarter Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) reduced their holding in HDFC Bank for the fifth straight quarter, shareholding pattern data shows. FPIs' holding in HDFC Bank declined to 41.83 per cent at the end of the June 2026 quarter, down from 44.05 per cent at the end of the March 2026 quarter. FPIs held 47.67 per cent in the private sector lender in the December 2025 quarter and 48.39 per cent holding at the end of the September 2025 quarter, data shows.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts; Nifty Bank falls 0.7%; HDFC Bank hits 2-year low Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) however, increased their stake in HDFC Bank to 41.9 per cent in the June quarter. They held a 36.3 per cent holding at the end of the September 2025 quarter, data shows. Individual public shareholders also raised their stake in HDFC Bank to 16.3 per cent from 15.6 per cent in the previous quarter and 15.1 per cent at the end of the December 2025 quarter. Brokerages view on HDFC Bank post Q1 results HDFC Bank is a leading private sector bank with consistent growth and operational performance across various cycles. Following the merger, HDFC Bank holds one of the largest home loan portfolios in the country. Going forward, supported by rapid urbanisation trends, inherent demand for housing and a favourable institutional framework, the Bank is well positioned to maximise market opportunities, management said in its FY26 annual report.

Meanwhile, in the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), HDFC Bank reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹19,100 crore, up 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and down 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter, primarily due to weaker-than-expected net interest margins (NIMs) (-9bps YoY/-12bps QoQ), analysts at Nirmal Bang Equities said in the Q1 result update. The PAT during the quarter was 2.5 per cent below the brokerage firm’s estimates. Excluding the margin disappointment, the quarter was largely healthy, it added. However, going forward, healthy credit demand should sustain loan growth momentum, while productivity gains are expected to drive operating leverage. Asset quality remains comfortable, with existing provisions considered adequate for the upcoming ECL (Expected Credit Loss) transition and no material increase in credit costs is expected. Margins are likely to recover gradually, supported by lower funding costs through reduced borrowings, an improving CASA (Current Account and Savings Account) mix and a higher retail loan mix. Overall, sustained loan growth, margin recovery, cost discipline and stable asset quality should support an ROA of 1.8– 1.9 per cent, Nirmal Bang said.