HDFC Bank up 5% in two days on Q1 biz update; chart hints at further gains

Virat Jagad, technical analyst at Bonanza says that HDFC Bank displays a positive price action, with key momentum oscillators favourably placed. The analyst expects the stock to target ₹880 in the nea

HDFC Bank stock extended gains for the second straight day on Tuesday following the Q1 business update. (Photo: Shutterstock)