HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank: Tech analyst decodes strategy, key levels for stks

Technically, ICICI Bank looks stronger on charts and may test new highs after a brief consolidation, believes Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking.

Technical outlook on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank post Q4 results: Here's why tech analysts prefers ICICI Bank over HDFC Bank. (Photo: Reuters)