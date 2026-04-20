HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank: Tech analyst decodes strategy, key levels for stks

Shares of ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were in focus in Monday's trading session as the stocks reacted to the Q4 results announced over the weekend. ICICI Bank spurted over 2 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹1,376, and quoted with a gain of 1.5 per cent at ₹1,366 as of 10:30 AM. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank touched a high of ₹810 and a low of ₹790 and was seen trading on a flat note around ₹798 levels on the NSE. On the earnings front, ICICI Bank beat Street estimates with 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at ₹13,700 backed by 15.8 per cent growth in retail loans. HDFC Bank too posted 9 per cent YoY growth in profit at ₹19,220 crore aided by steady revenue and lower provisioning. Brokerages have maintained a bullish stance on both HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, but expect the latter to be re-rated owing to the recent earnings performance. READ MORE On the technical charts too, analysts believe that ICICI Bank looks favourably placed compared to HDFC Bank. Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking highlights that ICICI Bank is trading less than 9 per cent shy from its life-time high compared to a 27 per cent drift seen in HDFC Bank share price. The price action clearly shows underperformance, said the analyst. Here's a detailed technical outlook on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:
ICICI Bank
Current Market Price: ₹1,366
Technically, ICICI Bank looks favourably placed compared to HDFC Bank as the stock has bounced back above its long-term moving average, and the stock is roughly ₹100 away from its record high, says Ajit Mishra. At current levels, the stock is seen holding above its 200-day exponential moving average (200-DEMA), which stands at ₹1,350, shows the daily chart. Going ahead, the stock may consolidate in the near-term. However, in the medium-term the stock can extend the rally to ₹1,430-1,450 levels, with a potential upside target around ₹1,485 levels, the analyst said.
HDFC Bank
Current Market Price: ₹798
HDFC Bank stock chart
Mishra highlights that HDFC Bank has underperformed significantly, and on the charts the stock is even seen struggling to hold above its short-term 20-DEMA. The analyst from Religare Broking expects the stock to face strong resistance around ₹830 levels for now. In case, the stock clears this hurdle a pullback towards the long-term averages around ₹880 -₹900 may be likely. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.