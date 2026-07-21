HDFC vs ICICI vs Axis: How to trade bank stocks after Q1 market reaction?

Technical outlook on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank by SAMCO Securities

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank stock tumbled nearly 5 per cent on Monday in the wake of its quarterly results, with volumes surging well above the daily average reflecting an emphatic post-result sell-off, says Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities. The sharp decline pulled the stock below both its 20-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) in a single session, undoing a significant portion of the recovery built since the April lows, notes Mehra. Analyst adds that the stock, however, continues to hold above the 50-day SMA at ₹772, which now becomes the key level to watch on a closing basis. "The Relative Strength Index (RSI) dropped sharply to 44 from 62, one of the steeper single-session momentum declines visible on this chart, reflecting how abruptly sentiment has shifted following the results," explains Mehra. To conclude, Mehra believes that a sustained hold above the 50-day SMA at ₹772 would suggest the post-result selling is being absorbed and the recovery structure remains intact. On the upside, the analyst reckons that the stock needs to clear the 20-day SMA near ₹805, which seems to be the immediate resistance; and cautions that a close below ₹772 would weaken the setup and may bring the ₹740 zone back into focus. ICICI Bank Last close: ₹1,461 HDFC Bank stock tumbled nearly 5 per cent on Monday in the wake of its quarterly results, with volumes surging well above the daily average reflecting an emphatic post-result sell-off, says Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities.The sharp decline pulled the stock below both its 20-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) in a single session, undoing a significant portion of the recovery built since the April lows, notes Mehra.Analyst adds that the stock, however, continues to hold above the 50-day SMA at ₹772, which now becomes the key level to watch on a closing basis."The Relative Strength Index (RSI) dropped sharply to 44 from 62, one of the steeper single-session momentum declines visible on this chart, reflecting how abruptly sentiment has shifted following the results," explains Mehra.To conclude, Mehra believes that a sustained hold above the 50-day SMA at ₹772 would suggest the post-result selling is being absorbed and the recovery structure remains intact. On the upside, the analyst reckons that the stock needs to clear the 20-day SMA near ₹805, which seems to be the immediate resistance; and cautions that a close below ₹772 would weaken the setup and may bring the ₹740 zone back into focus.Last close: ₹1,461

ICICI Bank broke past the ₹1,420 to ₹1,430 resistance zone yesterday with volumes running well above the daily average closing at ₹1,463 with a gain of over 1.3%, notes the analyst. Mehra highlights that this zone had capped every rally attempted over the past several months, and a clean close above it is a clear positive. The Supertrend at ₹1,377 remains in bullish mode below the price and the stock holds comfortably above its 20-day SMA at ₹1,398. Among the momentum oscillators, the analyst notes that the RSI at 73 has entered overbought territory and is running ahead of its signal line at 66. The momentum is strong and in trending stocks such elevated readings tend to persist before any meaningful cooling sets in, says Mehra. Going ahead, the analyst flags that the prior highs near ₹1,480 to ₹1,500 are the next resistance to watch. A close above ₹1,500 would place the stock at fresh lifetime highs. The breakout zone of ₹1,420 to ₹1,430 now acts as the first support on any dip and as long as this holds on a closing basis the setup remains bullish. Axis Bank Last close: ₹1,257 ICICI Bank broke past the ₹1,420 to ₹1,430 resistance zone yesterday with volumes running well above the daily average closing at ₹1,463 with a gain of over 1.3%, notes the analyst.Mehra highlights that this zone had capped every rally attempted over the past several months, and a clean close above it is a clear positive. The Supertrend at ₹1,377 remains in bullish mode below the price and the stock holds comfortably above its 20-day SMA at ₹1,398.Among the momentum oscillators, the analyst notes that the RSI at 73 has entered overbought territory and is running ahead of its signal line at 66. The momentum is strong and in trending stocks such elevated readings tend to persist before any meaningful cooling sets in, says Mehra.Going ahead, the analyst flags that the prior highs near ₹1,480 to ₹1,500 are the next resistance to watch. A close above ₹1,500 would place the stock at fresh lifetime highs. The breakout zone of ₹1,420 to ₹1,430 now acts as the first support on any dip and as long as this holds on a closing basis the setup remains bullish.Last close: ₹1,257

Axis Bank dropped over 5 per cent on Monday on above average volumes breaking below the rising trendline that had been supporting the stock since the April lows near ₹1,160, says the analyst. Adding that, the trendline break after a steady two-month recovery puts the near-term bias firmly on the downside. "The RSI has fallen to 35 and is tracking well below its signal line at 48 reflecting a sharp deterioration in momentum. The stock is approaching oversold territory though there is no sign of stabilisation yet in the current session," he explains. The ₹1,250 to ₹1,260 zone is the immediate support area now being tested. A close below this level would open the door to ₹1,220, fears Mehra. On the upside the 20-day SMA at ₹1,320 will act as the first resistance and a reclaim of this level on a closing basis would be needed before the recovery thesis can be revisited. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised. Axis Bank dropped over 5 per cent on Monday on above average volumes breaking below the rising trendline that had been supporting the stock since the April lows near ₹1,160, says the analyst. Adding that, the trendline break after a steady two-month recovery puts the near-term bias firmly on the downside."The RSI has fallen to 35 and is tracking well below its signal line at 48 reflecting a sharp deterioration in momentum. The stock is approaching oversold territory though there is no sign of stabilisation yet in the current session," he explains.The ₹1,250 to ₹1,260 zone is the immediate support area now being tested. A close below this level would open the door to ₹1,220, fears Mehra. On the upside the 20-day SMA at ₹1,320 will act as the first resistance and a reclaim of this level on a closing basis would be needed before the recovery thesis can be revisited.Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.