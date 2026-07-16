HDFC Life maintains strong margins despite slower growth than peers in Q1

Management reiterated its target of growing at the industry rate or faster while aiming for VNB growth in line with APE. Growth will be the focus ahead of margins, with margins guided in the range of 25 per cent. Analysts are assuming mid-teens growth rates for APE and VNB between FY26 and FY29. Total APE grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y, with a two-year annual growth rate of 11 per cent.
The product mix improved, with unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs) contributing 44 per cent, while non-participating (non-par) savings plans accounted for 22 per cent. Annuity, protection and participating (par) plans accounted for 11 per cent, 8 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively. In Q1 FY26, ULIPs contributed 38 per cent, non-par plans 19 per cent, and annuity, protection and par products 5 per cent, 6 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively. The rise in non-par savings was aided by a favourable yield environment, while the annuity mix more than doubled to 11 per cent following the successful launch of a variable annuity product in Q4 FY26. Retail protection grew 42 per cent Y-o-Y, while credit protection grew 19 per cent. Management expects the product mix to remain stable, with protection growth easing in H2 FY27 because of the high base effect following GST changes.