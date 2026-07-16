HDFC Life maintains strong margins despite slower growth than peers in Q1

The base case underpinning management guidance is that HDFC Life will match industry APE growth of around 15 per cent. An acceleration to over 16 per cent in the next three quarters will be needed to achieve this. Management views the weakness in the HDFC Bank channel as cyclical and expects a return to a mid-teens growth trajectory. The VNB contribution from the HDFC Bank channel remains "noticeably higher" than its APE contribution. Excluding HDFC Bank, other proprietary channels grew by more than 20 per cent. More than 250 branches have been opened in the past 24 months, contributing 15-16 per cent of agency APE, with break-even expected in 12-18 months in larger markets and 18-30 months in smaller markets. Management believes branch coverage is now largely complete, with any further expansion expected to be selective.