HDFC Securities analyst flags key support levels for Nifty; 2 stocks to buy

Gland Pharma has given a breakout from a bullish 'Inverted head and shoulder' pattern, and Viyash Scientific from bullish 'Cup and handle pattern', says Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities.

Nifty outlook, stock recommendations by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities on Wednesday.