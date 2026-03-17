HDFC Sec assigns 'Buy' tag to NTPC Green Energy, sees 22% upside; know why

The brokerage has set a target price of ₹121 per share, implying a potential upside of 22.22 per cent from the current level of ₹99. The valuation is based on 14.5 times its estimated FY29 Ebitda, discounted to present value at 12 per cent for a March 2028 target.

“Collectively, these factors position NGEL favourably for sustainable scaling and the creation of long-term shareholder value. NTPC, via NGEL, aims to build and diversify its capabilities in emerging energy segments such as energy storage systems (ESS), green hydrogen, electrolysers, and green ammonia. These segments have witnessed strong industry participation in terms of capacity building and investments and are expected to contribute meaningfully to the Indian economy,” wrote the analysts in a note.

“Our analysis of per capita GDP and power consumption trends in developed economies suggests a 0.9–1.1x elasticity of power demand to GDP growth, which augurs well for Tier-I renewable energy developers,” the report noted.

The brokerage highlighted that India’s growing population, expected to increase by around 300 million by 2060 as per UN estimates, along with rising per capita income and purchasing power, will drive higher energy demand. With India’s per capita GDP growing at a CAGR of 7–8 per cent since 2000 and expected to continue outpacing global growth, analysts believe power demand will rise significantly.

Strong parentage, institutional trust

NGEL’s backing by NTPC provides a key competitive advantage, as it enjoys strong credibility with public sector undertakings, state governments, and financial institutions. This positions the company well to benefit from state support, joint ventures with public sector entities, and partnerships, including in the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment.

Its large-scale deployment plans make it an attractive capital deployment platform for lenders. Scale advantages are also expected to improve sourcing efficiency for raw materials and capital, both domestically and globally. Additionally, the ‘green’ energy theme offers access to relatively lower-cost global funding.

Execution strength and scalability

HDFC Securities further pointed out that NTPC (the parent company) has more than 50 years of experience (founded in 1975) in executing large-scale energy projects in India. NGEL is expected to benefit from its parent’s expertise to deliver better execution. "As large capacities continue to get commissioned, benefits may be accrued in the form of economies of scale, which could drive lower operating expenses per MW, while continuing to develop in-house expertise in the RE sector," said the brokerage.