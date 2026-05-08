Healthcare stocks shine in weak market; Metropolis, Thyrocare jump upto 14%

Shares of healthcare service providers Metropolis Healthcare , Thyrocare Technologies, Dr Lal PathLabs, and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre are in demand today, rallying up to 14 per cent in intraday on the BSE.

Among the individual stocks, Metropolis Healthcare hit a 52-week high of ₹574.45, surging 14 per cent in intraday deals amid heavy volumes. The stock has surpassed its previous high of ₹564.83, touched on September 3, 2025. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over 10-fold, with a combined 7.98 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Share price of Thyrocare soared 12 per cent to ₹526.10 amid heavy volumes. A combined 10.23 million shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock was trading close to its 52-week high level of ₹537.43, touched on November 17, 2025.

At 02:15 PM, Metropolis was up 10 per cent at ₹555.35, while Thyrocare was up 5 per cent at ₹ 489.80 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.77 per cent at 77,242. Meanwhile, shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre gained 7 per cent to ₹1,298.45, Dr Lal PathLabs advanced 5 per cent to ₹1,646 in an otherwise weak market. Metropolis Q4 business update Metropolis continued its strong momentum in business performance with consolidated revenues growing by 23 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), the company had said in its Q4 business update.

The company said that the performance was largely fueled by continued traction in the TruHealth wellness segment and the specialised testing segment. Additionally, the company recorded robust growth across both its B2B and B2C channels, supported by a balanced combination of increased volumes and product mix improvements. Meanwhile, a meeting of the board of directors of Metropolis is scheduled on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The board could also recommend a dividend for the investors. Metropolis is one of the largest diagnostic chains in India, with a strong presence in West and South India. After a challenging FY23, owing to multiple concerns, analysts at BNP Paribas India think the future is bright for Metropolis, with core revenue expected to grow by double-digits Y-o-Y with an improved business mix. With its Metropolis 3.0 strategy, the company aims to broaden consumer reach via the direct-to-consumer (D2C) model, with a focus on building chronic and wellness businesses, the brokerage firm said.

BNP Paribas view on Dr Lal PathLabs Dr Lal PathLabs (DLPL) is the largest pan-India diagnostics company, based on FY25 revenue. The company has consistently grown its volume and margins. Analysts at BNP Paribas expect DLPL to deliver a double-digit revenue CAGR over FY25-28 on the back of improved volumes, case-mix and synergies from acquired assets (Suburban). Analysts think the competition from new-age tech-based diagnostics players has eased since the Covid days, due to high cash burn from offering tests at lower prices. "So, we think the risk of market-share loss for DLPL is minimal, as it is mainly a B2C firm, for which brand value is critical as volumes are driven by walk-in patients and doctors' prescriptions," analysts said.

Moreover, the DLPL has not taken a price hike for many years, and that could potentially boost revenue growth in future, the brokerage firm said, adding that it sees little risk to DLPL's business due to low competition from online diagnostic players. Analysts have assigned an 'Outperform' rating on DLPL with a target price of ₹1,810 per share. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Thyrocare Q4 results Q4 FY26 was particularly strong, with Vijaya reporting its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹219 crore. Revenue grew 26.5 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by 18.5 per cent volume growth across the network. Growth was broad-based, driven by strong momentum in both pathology and radiology segments, supported by network expansion and improving brand acceptance in newer markets, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre said.