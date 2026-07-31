Healthcare up for 4th straight month; Divis, Laurus, Torrent at new highs

BSE Healthcare index movement

Shares of healthcare companies including pharmaceuticals and hospital continued their north-bound journey, with the BSE Healthcare index gaining over 3 per cent for the fourth straight month on strong earnings and outlook.

The BSE Healthcare index hit a new high of 51,108, up nearly 1 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals. In July, the healthcare index rallied 3.66 per cent. In April, the index surged 7 per cent, followed by 5 per cent in May and 5.3 per cent in June. Since April, the BSE Healthcare index surged 22 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.6 per cent thus far in the financial year 2026-27.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Divis Labs , Emcure Pharma, Laurus Labs, Sai Lifesciences and Torrent Pharmaceuticals hit their respective all-time highs in intra-day deals. Apollo Hospital Enterprises and Fermenta Biotec hit 52-week highs. These stocks rallied up to 9 per cent in intra-day deals. The global pharmaceutical industry is expected to sustain steady growth through 2030, with total spending projected to reach ~$2.6 trillion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5–8 per cent, Divis Labs said in its FY26 annual report. What’s driving Torrent Pharma’s 6% surge? Torrent Pharma hit a new high of ₹5,139.30, surging 5.5 per cent after the company delivered better-than-expected financial performance in the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), with 6 per cent/9 per cent/9 per cent beat in revenue/earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)/ profit after tax (PAT).

The beat was due to higher growth in domestic branded formulation (DF) segment and stable growth momentum in the US generics. The performance was dragged down to some extent by a muted show in Brazil and Germany. The currency tailwinds supported growth in these geographies in INR terms, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said. Torrent Pharma outperformed the Indian Pharma market (IPM) by a wide margin (700bp), led by healthy growth in price, volume and new launches. Specifically, the Curatio portfolio saw a strong 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, partly driving overall DF growth for the quarter, MOFSL said.

Pharma sector outlook The global API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5–6 per cent, reaching ~$419 billion by 2033. Value realisation will depend more heavily on molecular complexity, regulatory intensity, and specialized chemistries, where manufacturing capability and technical differentiation command greater strategic importance, Divis Labs said in its FY26 annual report. The global CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) market, valued at $150 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $290–300 billion by the early 2030s, reflecting a sustained shift toward outsourced execution across both Big Pharma companies and biotechnology innovators, the company said.