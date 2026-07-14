Healthy asset growth, stronger return ratios seen for L&T Finance ahead

In Q1, retail loans grew 28 per cent Y-o-Y, with growth in microfinance institutions (MFI), two-wheelers, loans against property (LAP) and personal loans. Disbursements grew 36 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 23,800 crore. Secured disbursements grew 40 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,000 crore, led by two-wheeler financing. Gold loan disbursements were Rs 1,930 crore. Personal loan disbursements were Rs 4,380 crore. Rural finance disbursements rose 24 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,960 crore.
The loan book grew 27 per cent Y-o-Y (6.5 per cent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1.3 trillion. Wholesale loans dipped to Rs 2,100 crore, with retail assets contributing 98 per cent of the loan mix. Rural business loans (MFI) grew 5 per cent Q-o-Q, gold loans grew 35 per cent Q-o-Q and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) rose 4 per cent Q-o-Q. Net interest margin (NIM) plus fee income was flat sequentially. The reported weighted average credit cost was up 3 basis points Q-o-Q. Debt-to-equity increased by around 0.24 times.