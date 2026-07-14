Healthy asset growth, stronger return ratios seen for L&T Finance ahead

The company is developing an AI-led payments platform to diversify fee income, with meaningful revenue contribution expected over the next two to three years. The company guided for NIM plus fee income to remain in the range of 10.0-10.5 per cent.

The consolidated GS3 was broadly stable Q-o-Q at 2.85 per cent, while NS3 declined 5 basis points Q-o-Q to 0.9 per cent. The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) rose 175 basis points Q-o-Q to 69.6 per cent. Retail GS3 declined 5 basis points Q-o-Q to 2.48 per cent. The management is confident of improvement in asset quality. Credit costs could moderate to below 2 per cent over the Lakshya five-year period. By FY28, credit costs may decline from 2.6 per cent in FY26 to 2.3 per cent in FY28.