Heavy Mumbai rains lift India's first RainMumbai weather contract by 30%

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai is not just changing the weather but also boosting investors' earnings. The country's first weather derivative contract, RainMumbai, has been gaining momentum. During the first week of July, it has rallied alongside the rains, while posting a sharp rise since its launch.

How much has the RainMumbai contract risen?

The July RainMumbai contract on NCDEX closed at ₹2,330 on July 1. As of the time of writing on Tuesday (July 7), it was trading at ₹2,638. This means the contract has gained around 12.50 per cent so far this month.

Looking at its performance since launch, the contract has witnessed a sharp rally. The July contract was launched on May 29 at ₹2,020 and is currently trading at ₹2,638. This represents a gain of around 30 per cent since launch.

Why has it risen? Indrajeet Paul, head of research at AgriCorp International and a commodities expert, said the RainMumbai contract is a rainfall-based contract. Therefore, its movement depends on rainfall. Mumbai has received heavy rainfall this month, which is why the contract has been rising sharply. The contract remained subdued last month due to a weak monsoon. However, it began gaining momentum towards the end of the month as the monsoon improved. On June 19, the contract touched a low of ₹1,905. Since then, it has risen continuously and touched a record high of ₹2,765 on Tuesday.

What is the outlook? Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Advisory, said the outlook for the contract is expected to remain positive in the coming days. According to weather forecasts, rainfall is likely to continue in Mumbai until mid-July, with the probability of daily rainfall remaining between 60 per cent and 75 per cent. This is expected to support the Mumbai rainfall contract. How much trading has taken place? According to NCDEX data, from its launch on May 29 until July 6, a total of 22,560 lots have been traded in the contract. The total traded value stood at ₹23,505 lakh, or around ₹235 crore. The highest daily trading volume was recorded on June 15, when 2,039 lots were traded.