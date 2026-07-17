Heavyweight stocks power Sensex, Nifty to biggest gains in over a month

Indian equity benchmarks logged their best gains in over a month on Friday, bolstered by rallies in heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries, which rose ahead of its after-hours earnings, and HDFC Bank. The Sensex ended the session at 78,152, a gain of 965 points or 1.3 per cent. The Nifty, meanwhile, ended the session at 24,334, a gain of 262 points or 1.09 per cent. For both indices, Friday’s gain is the biggest since June 12, 2026.

The gains helped the benchmark indices end the week higher after declining in the previous week. For the week, the Sensex gained 0.8 per cent and the Nifty 0.5 per cent. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹480.9 trillion, up by ₹37,000 crore, on Friday. For the week, the total market capitalisation declined by ₹83,000 crore.