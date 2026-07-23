HEG rallies 12% on healthy Q1 results; should you buy, hold or sell?

HEG share price movement

Shares of graphite electrode manufacturer HEG rallied 13 per cent to ₹675.90 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise subdued market after the company reported healthy earnings for the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27).

At 10:55 AM, HEG traded 11.6 per cent higher at ₹668.30, as compared to a 0.14 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter more than doubled with a combined 10.6 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹685.10 on April 23, 2026.

HEG Q1 results HEG reported a healthy performance for the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) . The company’s revenue for the quarter grew 13 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) at ₹681 crore. Profit after tax came in at ₹110 crore, against ₹72 crore in Q1FY26. HEG posted a loss of ₹163 crore in Q4FY26. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for Q1FY27 came in at ₹161 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at 23.7 per cent (vs 8.4 per cent in Q4FY26- excluding one-time loss of ₹193 crore from MTM investment in Graftech). ICICI Securities said HEG reported a sequential increase in topline, primarily due to a 12 per cent QoQ improvement in graphite electrode realization (with an assumption of 92 per cent capacity utilisation) during the quarter.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Moreover, gross margins witnessed a sequential improvement by 560 bps to 63 per cent in Q1FY27, driven by lower raw material costs. Lower other operating expenses also led to a sharp improvement in EBITDA margins to 23.7 per cent in Q1FY27. Nonetheless, the brokerage firm said it remains constructive on HEG over the long term, supported by the global transition to electric arc furnace (EAF)-based steelmaking and its entry into the graphite anode market with end application in Electric Vehicles (EV). HEG – Outlook Structurally, the graphite electrode sector continues to benefit from the global push toward decarbonisation, as EAF-based steelmaking is increasingly preferred over traditional blast furnace routes due to its lower carbon footprint. This transition is expected to drive incremental demand for graphite electrodes over the medium- to long-term, even as short-term demand remains linked to steel production cycles.

Green steel is gaining importance in India as the sector works to reduce its 10–12 per cent share of industrial CO₂ emissions and align with global regulations such as Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). The transition is being driven by policy support and a gradual shift toward EAF-based production, gas-based DRI, and emerging hydrogen technologies, alongside efficiency improvements. While challenges such as limited scrap availability and higher costs persist, the shift is expected to be phased. Over time, green steel will enhance competitiveness and support sustainable growth, while also strengthening demand for EAF-linked inputs such as graphite electrodes, HEG said in its FY26 annual report.

Meanwhile, the HEG board approved the demerger of the company into two distinct and focused listed entities: the graphite electrode business, which will continue as a global cost leader well positioned to capture the EAF super-cycle and the HEG Greentech platform, which will bring together a portfolio of high-growth, energy-transition businesses. The company, which is proposed to be listed, will be India's first manufacturing-led, research-driven battery components and applications company, operating across two divisions: the advanced battery materials and battery solutions business, and the green power generation business spanning hydro, solar, wind and battery energy storage systems (BESS) — built on the pedigree of turning large, capital-intensive projects into profitable and enduring ventures.