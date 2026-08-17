HEG, Supreme Inds, Astra Micro: Choice Broking is bullish on these 3 stocks

Disclaimer: This article is written by Sachin Gupta, VP – research at Choice Equity Broking. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Stocks to buy today by Choice Broking

Buy ASTROMICRO in cash at ₹1740 | SL@ ₹1680 | TGT@ ₹1830

Astra Micro is showing a constructive setup on the daily chart after recovering from the recent correction and finding support near the ₹1,660 zone. The stock is currently trading above its 50-day EMA, indicating that the medium-term trend remains positive.

The stock is also trading above the middle Bollinger Band around ₹1,770, while the RSI at 50.57 indicates improving momentum with further upside potential. The recent recovery suggests renewed buying interest, supporting the possibility of further upward movement towards the upper Bollinger Band near ₹1,850.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Overall, the technical structure remains positive, and one can look for buying around the CMP of ₹1,740, with a stop-loss at ₹1,680 and an upside target of ₹1,830. Buy SUPREMEIND in cash at ₹3560 | SL@ ₹3460 | TGT@ ₹3850 Supreme Industries is witnessing a positive shift in its daily price structure following a prolonged corrective phase. The stock has reclaimed both the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, indicating improving trend strength and a gradual return of buying interest. Price action has also turned firm within the recent consolidation range, while the RSI at 58.98 is comfortably placed above its average, highlighting strengthening momentum. The current setup indicates scope for further upside for the near term.

Overall, the technical bias has turned positive, and buying can be considered around the CMP of ₹3,560, with a stop-loss at ₹3,460 for an upside target of ₹3,850. Buy HEG in cash at ₹700 | SL@ ₹670 | TGT@ ₹750 HEG is displaying strong bullish momentum on the daily chart, with the stock consistently forming higher highs and higher lows following a breakout from its previous consolidation phase. The stock is trading well above both the 50-day EMA and 200-day EMA, confirming a strong medium- to long-term uptrend. The stock has also given a breakout above the rising trendline, supported by improved buying activity and rising volumes, indicating strengthening bullish momentum. Additionally, the ADX at 55.69 confirms the strength of the prevailing trend.