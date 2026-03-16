Here's why Tejas Networks share price rose 9% in trade on March 16

Tejas Networks Share Price: Shares of Tejas Networks were ruling higher on the bourses in an otherwise volatile market on Monday after the Tata Group company announced that it has received a purchase order to supply its state-of-the-art 4G RAN solutions for a mobile network in South Asia.

Following the news, the company's share price climbed 9.08 per cent to ₹463 per share during early trade on Monday. Although the stock pared some gains partially, it continued to trade higher on the bourses. At 09:36 IST, Tejas Networks’ share price was quoted at ₹442.55 per share, up 5.51 per cent from its previous close of ₹424.45 per share on the NSE. The benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 23,237, higher by 86 points or 0.37 per cent.

ALSO READ: West Asia war may push cement prices higher; Nomura, Emkay pick top stocks Tejas Networks’ market capitalisation stood at ₹7,925.57 crore on the NSE. The company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹294–₹914.40 per share on the exchange. Tejas Networks Secures 4G RAN Order in South Asia The northward movement in the company's price follows the announcement that it has received a purchase order to supply its state-of-the-art 4G RAN (Radio Access Network) solutions for a mobile network in South Asia. “This development marks another important step towards expanding the company’s international wireless customer base. As a part of the order, Tejas’s 4G multiband radio products will be deployed at multiple locations across the mobile operator’s network,” the company said in a release.