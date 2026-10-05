Here's why V2 Retail shed 19%; DMart slipped 4% to near 52-wk low on Monday

V2 Retail, Avenue Supermarts (DMart) share prices movement

Share prices of retail companies were under pressure, falling up to 19 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals after the September quarter ( Q2FY27 ) business update. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.63 per cent at 72,490 at 09:41 AM.

V2 Retail’s share price tanked 19 per cent to hit a 52-week low of ₹162.55 on the BSE in intraday deals amid heavy volume. A combined 5.96 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE in first 35 minutes of trade.

Share price of Avenue Supermarts, which operates the DMart retail chain, slipped 4 per cent to ₹3,643.60 in intraday deals. The stock quoted close to its 52-week low of ₹3,528.65 touched on March 2, 2026.

Why are retailers' stocks under pressure? Avenue Supermarts (DMart) reported a standalone revenue of ₹19,206 crore in Q2FY27 in its business update, up 18.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from ₹16,219 crore in Q2FY26. Revenue growth was supported by continued store expansion; the company added 15 stores quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), bringing the total store count to 518 as of September 2026 from 503 in Q1FY27. Store additions in Q2FY27 were significantly higher than the 3 stores added in Q1FY27. Avenue Supermarts is engaged in the organised retail business through its DMart chain of stores. The company's increasing geographical diversification, supported by entry into five new states during fiscal 2026 and continued store additions (including plans to add stores equivalent to around 15 per cent of existing store network annually), is expected to further strengthen its business profile. According to Crisil Ratings, the company’s diversified revenue mix, with a strong contribution from the relatively non-discretionary foods & grocery (F&G) segment, also provides resilience during periods of weaker consumer spending.

Competitive intensity in the organised retail segment continues to increase, particularly from quick-commerce platforms, while inflationary pressures and regulatory developments could influence business performance. However, the company's established market position, scale advantages and value-driven business model should continue to support its competitive standing, the rating agency said in its rationale. ALSO READ: B2B commerce firm OfBusiness plan IPO next year, DRHP likely in Nov The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (ebitda) margin is expected to be 7.4-7.6 per cent in the FY27 as over the medium term on the back of improving operating leverage, healthy store productivity, fast ramp-up of newly commissioned stores, superior revenue per store compared with peers, stable proportion of non-F&G sales and high inventory turnover amid rising competition, Crisil Ratings said.

Avenue Supermarts has a presence in the online F&G segment through DMart Ready whose revenue increased by 17 per cent to ₹4,093 crore in fiscal 2026 from ₹3,502 crore a year earlier. However, players such as Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart, JioMart, Amazon and Flipkart continue to scale up aggressively. Although the e-commerce business forms a relatively small part of Avenue Supermarts' overall operations, its growth trajectory, profitability and impact on consumer buying behaviour will remain monitorable over the medium term, it added. Meanwhile, V2 Retail reported 28 per cent YoY growth in revenue in Q2FY27 to ₹905 crore vs ₹705 crore in Q2FY26. Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) for the quarter stood at 0.5 per cent. The festive calendar shifted by 19 days, with Navratri commencing on October 1, 2026 vs September 22, 2025.