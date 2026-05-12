Heritage Foods shares slip 8% on posting 37% fall in Q4 net profit

The selling on the counter came after the company reported its Q4FY26 numbers on Monday, after market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Heritage Foods reported a net profit of ₹23.9 crore, as compared to ₹38.2 crore in the same period last year, down 37 per cent. On a sequential basis, the net profit slipped 31 per cent.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,157.6 crore, as compared to ₹1,048.5 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 10.4 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue grew 3.4 per cent.

The company’s Earnings before interest, tax , depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹52.2 crore, as compared to ₹79.9 crore a year ago, down 34.6 per cent. Ebitda margin stood at 4.5 per cent, as against 7.6 per cent a year ago.